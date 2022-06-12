Hershey's Is Launching A New Dairy-Free Chocolate Bar

Food Dive reports that Hershey's just filed a patent application for a non-dairy chocolate bar, and also revealed that roasted grain flour is the ingredient that will be used in place of milk protein to create a chocolate that is dairy-free. While the company notes in its patent that most dairy-free chocolates — which use "solids derived from nuts and oil seeds" — tend to have a "waxy" mouthfeel, Food Dive goes on to explain that the special grain flour does a better job of mimicking traditional milk chocolate.

That Hershey's sees reason to expand its vegan chocolate lineup is exciting news for dairy-free sweets lovers. Of course, if you are a student of the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" philosophy, this change might be less exciting for you. However, with the plant-based industry raking in an eye-popping $7.4 billion in 2021, per the Plant Based Food Association, and more than 79 million households in the U.S. purchasing plant-based food products, it is clearly a market with a lot of delicious potential.

This isn't Hershey's first foray into dairy-free chocolate. Food Dive notes the candy company launched an Oat Made chocolate bar last year. Both the dark bar and the creamy almond and sea salt bar were well received, per The Impulsive Buy.