Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Duff Goldman's Special Message To His 'Sweet Muffin'

On the list of things you probably didn't know about Goldman, it might surprise you to learn that his culinary skills aren't limited to all things cake. During an appearance on WGN Radio, the former "Ace of Cakes" star revealed that since becoming a dad, he has liked o make food at home for his family and that his wife, Johnna, is "his muse." He even shared that during one episode of his new show, "Ace of Taste" – where he cooks up "hearty" and "family-friendly" meals, per Food Network - he made all of his wife's favorite recipes. Goldman is truly a family man, devoted to his better half and their baby girl, Josephine.

And he isn't afraid to express his feelings. During an interview with People, Goldman couldn't help but allow his affection for his spouse to spill over, saying, "My wife and I are just insanely in love. We're crazy about each other. We're always together. Even before the pandemic, we were just always together." Too cute, right? Well, now, Goldman has taken to Instagram to celebrate the mother of his child, and IGers are raining hearts on the truly sweet message he posted to his "sweet muffin."