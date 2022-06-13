The Revamped Russian McDonald's Logo That Has People Seeing The Past

The Cold War, which had been simmering since 1947, wasn't really over when McDonald's planted its metaphorical flag on Soviet soil by opening a restaurant on January 31, 1990, in Pushkinskaya Square, per CNN. Until 1991, the Soviet Union continued to hold fast as the last communist government standing in Eastern Europe, but on that first day of business, approximately 30,000 Russians managed to cobble together what CNBC described as "half a day's wages" in order to treat themselves to a helping of capitalism served on a bun.

By the time McDonald's shut down its operations in Russia on March 11, 2022 - initially framed as a temporary move - in condemnation of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, there were around 850 Russian McDonald's restaurants with 62,000 employees who would still be paid. On May 19, the company announced, via a press release, that it planned to stop the financial bleeding by selling the restaurants to Russian national and McDonald's licensee Alexander Nikolaevich Govor, the previous operator of 25 Siberian locations. After striking that agreement the multinational chain would take a nearly $1.4 billion hit from the closures.

On Sunday, June 12, 15 former McDonald's locations in and around Moscow reopened with 630 of the existing employees under a whole new brand. But is it really a whole new brand? Frankly, it's debatable. First, there's the logo. Then there's McDonald's buy-back option. That's right, a buy-back option. Shall we unpack?