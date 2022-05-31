Is This What McDonald's Restaurants In Russia Could Soon Be Called?

What do the phrases "Fun and Tasty," "The Same One," "Just Like That," and "Open Checkout" have in common? These are just three of the names that, per CNN, fast food giant McDonald's has registered with Rospatent, Russia's patent office after the company said would be pulling out of the country for good. The story was first reported by Russian news service RBC, per Insider.

McDonald's decision to exit a market it had been a part of for more than three decades was made months after Moscow gave the order for troops to invade Ukraine. Until the Russian locations were sold in late May, 84% of them were owned by the Golden Arches. Today, they are in the hands of businessman Alexander Govor, who will be running the outlets under a new name. A McDonald's spokesperson has told Russian news service RBC, " We are working on creating a new brand and have already sent applications for the registration of several names. In the future, one of all registered names will be selected." Polling suggests that Russians are big on the name "McDuck" – which is slang for McDonald's, but it is already trademarked in the U.S. and therefore off-limits.

McDonald's is paying dearly to exit the market - in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion for the write-off.