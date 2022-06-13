Instagram Is Divided Over Costco's Mini Raspberry Cakes

Who doesn't love cake? Whether it's a special occasion or you simply have the urge to indulge in something sweet, the spongy baked good always hits the spot no matter how you slice it. And while we certainly wouldn't mind having Duff Goldman or Buddy Valastro whip us up a three-tiered masterpiece whenever a cake craving comes on, we also can't deny that stores like Costco do a pretty good job with the delectable treat, as well. Costco sheet cakes have long brought the big-box retailer's bakery praise, though its cake offerings hardly stop there. Shoppers on Reddit also raved about the grocer's Tuxedo cake, and who could forget its gone-but-never-forgotten All-American Chocolate Cake that was discontinued in 2020 but resurrected in a mini form last year.

Needless to say, the Costco bakery has earned quite a reputation for producing delicious cakes. Therefore, when Instagram user @costco_doesitagain spotted a new version of the beloved dessert at their local warehouse, they didn't think twice about sharing it with their followers on the social media platform. "Mini Raspberry Cakes $8.99," the Instagrammer captioned a photo on Saturday, June 11 showing off the plastic clamshell-encased cakes that come six to a pack. Per Eat This, Not That!, the treats consist of raspberry jelly-filled vanilla cake topped with a pink buttercream frosting and white chocolate shavings. But while that certainly sounds like a mouthwatering combination, it seems that not all Costco members are pleased with the bakery's latest creation.