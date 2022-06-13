Stranger Things Fans Will Love This Walmart Pizza Easter Egg

For those unfamiliar, "Stranger Things" is a sci-fi show created by Netflix in which a group of kids (with the help of some adults) in the town of Hawkins battle strange creatures the likes of which they usually only see when playing "Dungeons and Dragons." And though it may seem like the show doesn't have much to do with the food world, its food references are actually quite expansive.

"Stranger Things" brought about the temporary return of New Coke after featuring it prominently in the show during season 3, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a fan who hasn't noticed Eleven's immense love for Eggo waffles. But the character's favorite foods don't just remain in the town of Hawkins. Netflix has worked hard to bring food from Hawkins and the Upside Down to our world, constantly collaborating to be able to sell eats and treats inspired by the show.

Per The Drum, in 2019, the show transformed a Baskin Robbins into a Scoops Ahoy!, an ice cream shop where some of the main characters work in season 3 and where some crucial scenes take place. And in addition to New Coke, there have been many "Stranger Things" inspired treats at retail stores, including a new "Stranger Things" inspired Dorito flavor and a chicken nugget collab at Walmart.