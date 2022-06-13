Stranger Things Fans Will Love This Walmart Pizza Easter Egg
For those unfamiliar, "Stranger Things" is a sci-fi show created by Netflix in which a group of kids (with the help of some adults) in the town of Hawkins battle strange creatures the likes of which they usually only see when playing "Dungeons and Dragons." And though it may seem like the show doesn't have much to do with the food world, its food references are actually quite expansive.
"Stranger Things" brought about the temporary return of New Coke after featuring it prominently in the show during season 3, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a fan who hasn't noticed Eleven's immense love for Eggo waffles. But the character's favorite foods don't just remain in the town of Hawkins. Netflix has worked hard to bring food from Hawkins and the Upside Down to our world, constantly collaborating to be able to sell eats and treats inspired by the show.
Per The Drum, in 2019, the show transformed a Baskin Robbins into a Scoops Ahoy!, an ice cream shop where some of the main characters work in season 3 and where some crucial scenes take place. And in addition to New Coke, there have been many "Stranger Things" inspired treats at retail stores, including a new "Stranger Things" inspired Dorito flavor and a chicken nugget collab at Walmart.
Walmart offers up Surfer Boy Pizza
"Stranger Things" season 4 Volume 1 premiered on Netflix on May 27, 2022, and fans are anxiously awaiting the rest of the season to come out. But in the meantime, Walmart is back at it, working to quench their hunger for the show by, well, actually quenching their hunger. In a nod to one of the bigger food references from this season, Walmart and the iconic show have teamed up to create a Surfer Boy pizza, sparked by the loveable character, Argyle, who works in the show's pizza shop.
Per POPSUGAR.food, the pizza's branding is meant to mimic that seen on the show, featuring a surfer riding a wave, pie in hand, on a slice of pizza instead of a surfboard, all in their red and white colors. And rather than selling just a regular, cheese pizza, there are a variety of toppings to choose from including "Pepperoni, Supreme, Meat Lovers, or Pineapple Jalapeño." Speaking of variety, it also comes in a variety pack for those whose family or friend group might be a little pickier with the pizza topping of their choosing.
Fans are raving over the frozen pies, with a variety pack purchaser noting "ITS SO GOOD WORTH THE PRICE" and another reviewer, who bought the Supreme Pizza, posting it is "Restaurant Quality" and "The best frozen pizza I have ever had by far." If fans keep reacting like this, it sounds like this collab is going to continue to do well.