Doritos' Newest 3D Flavor Is Inspired By Stranger Things
Everyone's excited that the fourth season of the hit show "Stranger Things" is about to drop, and Doritos is getting in on the action with a new flavor: Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese. Available for a limited-time only, the name of the new chip option of course refers to the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, which the character Eleven discovers in the series. Per a company press release, the new flavor is a combo of Monterey jack, parmesan, and cheddar cheese, "with a three-dimensional crunch that's bursting with flavor." We'll take that any day over a dimension with a murderous Demogorgon on the loose. Plus, a select few bags contain a "golden ticket" that can be redeemed for an "official replica" of a guitar seen on the show.
The new Doritos flavor was designed specifically to celebrate the release of the new "Stranger Things" season, which fans have been waiting almost three years for (thanks a lot, pandemic). According to Parade, the first "volume" of season 4 will hit Netflix on May 27, 2022, with the second volume set to start streaming on July 1.
Bonus event from Doritos and Stranger Things
Fans of "Stranger Things," which is famously set in the 1980s, are getting another extra-special treat in part to make up for the extremely long wait between seasons. The Netflix show is teaming up with Doritos to air a virtual concert, called "Live From The Upside Down," which will feature a number of bodacious acts from the 80s. Acts include The Go-Go's, Soft Cell, and Corey Hart, known for the hit tune "Sunglasses at Night." Charli XCX will provide a more modern draw at the June 23 virtual event.
You don't necessarily have to be a fan of "Stranger Things" to attend. To access the event, people need only to grab a bag of "Stranger Things" themed Doritos. If you can't find any, or just don't dig Doritos, it's also easy to reserve a free ticket online. Additional merchandise, like posters and t-shirts, are also available on the site. We know that Eleven is already a fan of Eggos. Guess it's time to find out if she enjoys Doritos, too.