Doritos' Newest 3D Flavor Is Inspired By Stranger Things

Everyone's excited that the fourth season of the hit show "Stranger Things" is about to drop, and Doritos is getting in on the action with a new flavor: Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese. Available for a limited-time only, the name of the new chip option of course refers to the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, which the character Eleven discovers in the series. Per a company press release, the new flavor is a combo of Monterey jack, parmesan, and cheddar cheese, "with a three-dimensional crunch that's bursting with flavor." We'll take that any day over a dimension with a murderous Demogorgon on the loose. Plus, a select few bags contain a "golden ticket" that can be redeemed for an "official replica" of a guitar seen on the show.

The new Doritos flavor was designed specifically to celebrate the release of the new "Stranger Things" season, which fans have been waiting almost three years for (thanks a lot, pandemic). According to Parade, the first "volume" of season 4 will hit Netflix on May 27, 2022, with the second volume set to start streaming on July 1.