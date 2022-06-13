Here's What Carrie Underwood Eats Before Her Shows

Carrie Underwood, a mom and widely celebrated, Grammy-winning country singer, is known for being a fitness enthusiast with her own line of workout apparel. Fans may wonder how she manages to stay energized for concerts and gym sessions amid her huge workload, and one of the main explanations is her relationship with food.

Underwood has shared that she pays close attention to what she eats — she told Self in 2012 that she eats "95% vegan" out of concern for where her food is sourced and "how clean it is." These days, the "American Idol" winner seems to be on a similar semi-vegan diet plan. Underwood is set to start her new Denim & Rhinestones Tour that will kick off in October in South Carolina, with the final leg scheduled for March of 2023 in Seattle (via Rolling Stone). As for what she'll be eating on the road? We already know which snack Carrie Underwood always keeps in her purse, but the singer has also revealed what she eats throughout the day before her shows.