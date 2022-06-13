Chef J. Michael Of Impossible Foods On The Best Ways To Get Kids Involved In The Kitchen - Exclusive

Most parents know the struggle of trying (and failing) to get kids involved in the kitchen. Sure, cooking can be a pretty tedious process if you're not making it engaging, but there are certainly tricks to make it fun. Of course, kids usually won't be inspired to cook food that doesn't look enticing or engaging — and they will likely lose interest in recipes that might be too complex for their palate or attention span.

However, getting children involved with the activity from top to bottom — from ingredients to presentation — is a great way to breeze past those initial objections. There's also a sense of pride that comes from working on something and seeing the results. So, what are some of the best ways to get kids to help in the kitchen?

During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Impossible Foods Chef J. Michael offered tips on getting kids involved with cooking plant-based meat and getting them passionate about the cooking process.