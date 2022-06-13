Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

The cost of rice is now the highest it's been in the past year, per the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization. However, this isn't to say that there's a rice shortage. Rather, farming is now more expensive, as is freight transportation of goods, thanks to price increases for fertilizer and energy sources (via CNBC).

Furthermore, because countries like Russia, Ukraine, and India are exporting less (if any) wheat, wheat products are more expensive, and many people across the world are looking to use rice as a substitute. On a positive note, there are many types of rice, and plenty of ways to use each one.

While the price increases aren't favorable, they're better than export bans. India's export ban on wheat, according to The Hill, drove up prices and devastated the world's supply. Price hikes, on the other hand, are primarily supporting production and transportation costs. So while rice may rise in price, we don't need to worry too much about the world's rice supply.