How To Pick Out A Hell's Kitchen Winner, According To Ariel Fox - Exclusive

Only 60% of winning "Hell's Kitchen" is about culinary skills, Ariel Fox exclusively told Mashed. Want to pick out a frontrunner early on in the show? Fox added you should pay attention to "the way [contestants] carry themselves and how they're moving in the kitchen and how they work." Anyone who's going to make it to the final four in the competition will exhibit "a level of leadership without needing to assert leadership," according to Fox. "Everybody gets nervous, but you can tell [when someone has] a little bit of confidence."

Talent and confidence in the kitchen will only, unfortunately, take you so far. The other 40% of winning "Hell's Kitchen" is also "how entertaining people are, because it is television," Fox posited. "The front runners are also big personalities. You have to have both. In this business, it's full of personalities. That plays [a part] as well. It's confidence, motion, the overall vibe."

Ariel Fox's new book, "Spice Kitchen: Healthy Latin and Caribbean Cuisine" is available for preorder now and will be available wherever books are sold on August 23.