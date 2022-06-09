Hell's Kitchen Winner Ariel Fox Talks Judging Competitions, Her New Book, And More - Exclusive Interview

What is the first dinner service like on the show?

It is so scary. It was just as scary the second time. I was definitely more calm and collected, but you get this binder and you've got 24 hours to memorize these prep recipes and line recipes. Everyone's figuring each other out, and you're not used to working in this kitchen, and it's so hot. Those French flat tops are so hot. It's very hard to get used to. [To] anyone who hasn't worked with a French flat top, it's like heat in your face. [There are] new knives that you might not be used to. Everything feels off.

Then, you get this food show where the sous chefs rapid-fire every dish from the menu. That's it, that's your lesson. Take notes, do what you've got to do, but here it is. And then it's the station assignments that really freaks you out, or [it] freaks me out. It's not knowing where you're working for the night. Mentally, you saw all these plates, but you don't get to find out if you're going to be doing the appetizers or the fish or the steak. It's that uncertainty, and it changes every night. You master [a] station and then ...

Then you're moving on to something else.

Yeah. Your other station.

You've said several times that your experience on the show taught you not to play it safe, and the [non-safe] zone [is] where you thrive. What is the last dish that has tripped you up, or that you failed at because you were not playing it safe?

It happens to me on a weekly basis. You have to be okay to fail. I'm in the middle of a few menu changes right now, and I just had to present a whole menu. I presented what worked and what I felt strongly about, and they all got approved, which is great. But in that process, there [were] some absolute duds that, when that happens, I have a really bad day. I take a hit and it bums me out, and then I've got to start over.

The most recent one was [where] I was trying to do this stuffed bone marrow thing. TikTok made me do it because I saw someone do it on TikTok, a similar thing. I was like, "Oh, I'm going to do my version of it." It was an epic failure. I probably presented nine bone marrows to my husband, and every time, he was like, "This sucks. It's not working." I kept getting deflated, and I finally was like, "You know what? Can't do it. It's not working. Move on. It happens."