The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.

But unlike Costco, which charges $60 for a base membership, the Walmart-owned retailer offers its memberships for slightly cheaper. Sam's Club customers can choose between becoming a Club level member for $45 per year or a Plus level member for $100, the latter of which includes even more perks like cash back, pharmacy discounts, and early bird shopping hours.

Another way Sam's Club has set itself apart from Costco is the availability of its curbside pickup feature. First started in June 2020 amid growing demand for contactless shopping options during the COVID-19 pandemic, the retailer offered the service to all of its members free of charge, regardless of order size. However, some Sam's Club shoppers may be disappointed to that the chain has announced it will soon be making a major change to this exclusive perk.