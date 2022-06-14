Jimmy John's Is Wrapping Up A New Menu Item This Summer

This summer, fans can chow down on a new kind of wrap from fast-food chain. According to Chew Boom, the Thai Chicken wrap features chicken, Thai satay sauce, and plenty of vegetables, including lettuce, onion, carrots, and cucumber. The wrap is finished with mayonnaise and served on a flour tortilla. Those craving the wrap should act fast; it's only available for about seven weeks, from June 13 to August 1.

Jimmy John's had some fun announcing that its Summer Wraps promotion has returned; it changed its name on Twitter from Jimmy John's to "Summer Wraps are back at Jimmy John's" in all caps – a sure way to get customers' attention. Plus, Twitter users had begged the chain to bring back the Chicken Caesar Wrap. Jimmy John's granted the wish, even replying to a fan's tweet to confirm the news.

Fans have already taken to Internet sites such as Reddit to give their reviews on the new Thai Chicken Wrap, with one user writing, "[The] Thai Chicken Wrap is legit delicious, gonna be super sad when it's gone." Time will tell if the restaurant's newest wrap venture receives the same fan excitement as last year's chicken Caesar option.