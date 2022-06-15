Serendipity3 Spikes Dad's Ice Cream Float For Father's Day
Serendipity3 is combining childhood memories and boozy fun in its newest drink launching Thursday, June 16. Though the restaurant is largely known for its kid-friendly (and incredibly extravagant) desserts, such as its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae, it's expanding its menu this Father's Day Weekend to make room for a sweet, limited-edition drink that contains alcohol.
Serendipity3's brand is all about nostalgia: The iconic New York City spot has been featured in several classic films, and its interior is decorated with quirky antiques, per The New York Times. The restaurant opened in 1954 and still carries the charm of that era while also combining elements of the present, as evidenced by its more recent menu additions. Last year, for example, Serendipity3 released a plant-based version of its famous frozen hot chocolate, as reported by VegOut Magazine. The spot's newest product is also inspired by modern trends in the food and beverage space — and it includes dads in the fun.
Serendipity3's Spiked Cherry Cola Ice Cream Float contains Bud Light seltzer
Serendipity3 is launching a Spiked Cherry Cola Ice Cream Float combining Bud Light's cherry cola Seltzer Hard Soda with its very own birthday cake ice cream, according to a press release. Though hard seltzer is most frequently consumed by the under-41 age group of Zoomers and Millennials, per Statista, this limited-edition Father's Day drink is aimed at all father figures over 21. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry, it's available from June 16 to 19.
This isn't the first time that the Manhattan eatery has offered boozy frozen beverages. On its current menu, there are a few different versions of its famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, spiked with libations like amaretto and Irish cream. This Father's Day, while the kids enjoy their Fruity Pebbles waffles and banana splits at Serendipity3's brunch, their dads may be getting buzzed on cherry-flavored floats.