Serendipity3 Spikes Dad's Ice Cream Float For Father's Day

Serendipity3 is combining childhood memories and boozy fun in its newest drink launching Thursday, June 16. Though the restaurant is largely known for its kid-friendly (and incredibly extravagant) desserts, such as its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae, it's expanding its menu this Father's Day Weekend to make room for a sweet, limited-edition drink that contains alcohol.

Serendipity3's brand is all about nostalgia: The iconic New York City spot has been featured in several classic films, and its interior is decorated with quirky antiques, per The New York Times. The restaurant opened in 1954 and still carries the charm of that era while also combining elements of the present, as evidenced by its more recent menu additions. Last year, for example, Serendipity3 released a plant-based version of its famous frozen hot chocolate, as reported by VegOut Magazine. The spot's newest product is also inspired by modern trends in the food and beverage space — and it includes dads in the fun.