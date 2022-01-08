Frozen Hot Chocolate Is The Drink You Need In Your Life

Sipping on a mug of hot chocolate is an essential wintertime activity, especially when the frigid temps encourage many of us to hunker down and get cozy indoors. The frothy, rich, and satisfyingly sweet libation is enjoyed all around the world. It's believed that the ancient Mayans imbibed on a more bitter and spicey version of the chocolate drink around 1500 B.C., adding chili pepper to it (per Hotel Chocolat). Even former U.S. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were said to indulge in the decadent, creamy drink.

But no matter how you choose to enjoy hot cocoa, whether classically simple or with all the bells and whistles, the drinkable dessert can warm you up and might even bring you right back to a happy childhood memory.

There are times, however, when spoiling yourself with a refreshing, frozen beverage is warranted– even in the colder months. Frozen hot chocolate, despite its name being quite oxymoronic, is an ideal sipper for those who desire to shift to something other than a cup of piping cocoa. Thankfully, the recipe is very similar to its steamy counterpart with just a few alterations.