The Historic Location Where José Andrés Is Opening A New Restaurant

Humanitarian José Andrés has big news for his East Coast fans. This week, the chef and World Central Kitchen founder took to Twitter to announce that he will soon open a restaurant in a historic Washington D.C. landmark. The tweet includes a video of Andrés standing in front of the Old Post Office Building, where bells ring from the clock tower above. "I'm coming back to the Old Post Office; I'm opening a restaurant," he tells the camera. Andrés adds that he first had this idea in 1993. "Almost 30 years later it's coming to fruition," he says. "And this is what the bells are tolling for."

In his tweet, Andrés shares that D.C. will be the newest spot for The Bazaar, which according to his website focuses on vibrant, theatrical dining experiences with shared plates inspired by Andrés' Spanish heritage. Each Bazaar location has its own unique food offerings — some have menus tailored to the location, such as the Latin and Caribbean-influenced dishes found at The Bazaar in Miami. At Bazaar Meat in Las Vegas, which is getting a Los Angeles outpost sometime soon, customers can feast on wood fire-cooked meats, sumptuous seafood, and ceviche. There's no word yet what The Bazaar in D.C. will offer, but the chef promised in his tweet to share more soon.