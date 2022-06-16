The Part Of Hell's Kitchen That Scared Ariel Fox Just As Much The Second Time - Exclusive

According to Ariel Fox, there's not much you can do to prepare for the first dinner service on "Hell's Kitchen," rookie or vet. There are too many complicating factors. First, there are the dishes. "You get this binder and you've got 24 hours to memorize these prep recipes and line recipes," she said. There's not much guidance to be expected, either. "You get this food show where the sous chefs rapid-fire every dish from the menu," Fox explained. "That's it, that's your lesson. Take notes, do what you've got to do, but here it is."

Second, everyone and everything around you is inevitably new. "Everyone's figuring each other out, and you're not used to working in this kitchen, and it's so hot," said Fox. "Those French flat tops are so hot. It's very hard to get used to. [To] anyone who hasn't worked with a French flat top, it's like heat in your face. [There are] new knives that you might not be used to. Everything feels off."

Finally, Fox explained, you have no idea exactly where you'll end up working. "It's the station assignments that really freaks you out, or [it] freaks me out. It's not knowing where you're working for the night. Mentally, you saw all these plates, but you don't get to find out if you're going to be doing the appetizers or the fish or the steak," she said. "It's that uncertainty, and it changes every night."

Ariel Fox's new book, "Spice Kitchen: Healthy Latin and Caribbean Cuisine" is available for preorder now and will be available wherever books are sold on August 23.