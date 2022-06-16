Starbucks Just Won A Huge Victory In A Labor Trial

Ever since Howard Schultz signed back on as CEO of Starbucks on April 4, he has made it abundantly clear that Starbucks is not on board with employee efforts to unionize. Nevertheless, employees at many Starbucks stores have already voted to do just that, with hundreds of petitions pending with the National Labor Relations Board, per Copper Courier. Furthermore, the union's success rate as of May 31 has, thus far, been at nearly 90%, per Bloomberg Law.

So, it's safe to say that Schultz has his work cut out for him if he has no intention of accepting that some Starbucks employees prefer to have their interests represented by Starbucks Workers United, the union that has been shepherding Starbucks into the organized future, one store at a time since August 2021 (via The Conversation). And who could blame him, given the power that unionized employees are proving themselves capable of wielding? On a single day in May, alone, Starbucks was hit with 29 charges of unfair labor practices including 200 alleged violations of the National Labor Relations Act, all of them arising out of the now-unionized Buffalo, New York region (per CNBC).

But don't count Starbucks out just yet. This week, the Seattle coffee behemoth won a major victory against employee unionization efforts when it emerged the victor in a labor trial relating to a Phoenix, Arizona store that's currently in the midst of organizing.