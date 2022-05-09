Why Starbucks Is In Hot Water Over 200 Labor Violations

The weather is warming up and that means the iced coffee and Frappuccino season commences at Starbucks. Of course, there will be time to enjoy the beaches and parks, but chances are you're grabbing your favorite cold Starbs beverage for the ride. If the sun is making you feel a bit adventurous, you can always leave your comfort zone and grab a Refresher from the secret Starbucks menu next time you visit.

Whatever you order, the next time you see your local Starbucks barista, offer a smile because potentially, they may be going through some difficulties. Per CNBC, the company has been accused of "29 unfair labor practice charges that included over 200 violations of the National Labor Relations Act."

The outlet states that the group, Starbucks Workers United, began in Buffalo and has been conglomerating since August of 2021, and has since recruited over 50 Starbucks locations to join the cause. Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges told CNBC that "We believe the allegations contained in the complaint are false, and we look forward to presenting our evidence when the allegations are adjudicated."

So what, exactly, is the Starbucks Workers United group claiming?