The Disturbing Reason The EPA Issued A Warning About Drinking Water

Most people are aware of the chemical substance that give cooking pans their non-stick quality, keep our outdoor gear waterproof, and our soft furnishings stain-proof. It's even in our fast food packaging. As a result, the substance has been making its way into our lives for, what seems like, a very long time.

But it has only been in the last few years that we've become much more aware of the dangers posed by PFAS, or poly and perfluoroalkyl substances, per NPR, and because they have been used for decades, they've made their way into our soil and our drinking water. As the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program Director Linda Birnbaum points out, "We're finding them contaminating many rivers, many lakes, many drinking water supplies. And we're finding them not only in the environment, but we're finding them in people."

Now the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released new warnings involving PFAS, saying that the chemical which has been linked to health problems, including certain types of cancer and liver disease, can contribute to these issues even when exposed to barely detectable amounts. This is significant because they are contaminating our drinking water (per Reuters). As a result, the EPA will be issuing new rules and guidelines to regulate the chemical. The agency is also taking action against PFAS in drinking water by earmarking $1 billion to help states with water quality testing and by installing centralized treatment systems.