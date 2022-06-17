Why Shareholders Are Suing Costco Over Its Rotisserie Chickens

In a brave new world in which inflation is at 8.6% (via Bureau of Labor Statistics), there tends to be comforted in knowing you can still pick up a Costco rotisserie chicken for $4.99 — just like you've been doing going all the way back to 2009, per The Humane League. Costco, of course, understands the value it's providing, not only to a nation plagued by food insecurity, but also to itself in the form of a significant "loss leader," which Investopedia defines as an item sold for below market price with the goal of attracting customers, who, predictably, come in for the item — in this case, the chickens, but leave with a cart full of other stuff priced at or above market — in this case, everything from groceries to technology to vitamins to furniture.

But just like there's no such thing as a free lunch, there's no such thing as a loss leader that isn't costing someone, somewhere, in some way or another. So it has come to pass that two Costco shareholders have filed a lawsuit against Costco and its executive management, alleging the cost here is to the chickens — in the form of the inhumane manner in which they're raised. In this shareholder derivative suit (one that's brought by shareholders against the company and its management but for the benefit of the company, as opposed to themselves), the plaintiffs aren't even seeking money damages. Here's what they do want and why it matters.