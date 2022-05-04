How The White House Just Committed To Improving Food Policies

For the first time in 50 years, the White House will be convening a national conference to address food and nutrition issues in the U.S. President Biden announced the conference in a May 4, 2022 tweet via the White House Twitter account. The conference is scheduled for this September and will assemble a diverse group of food and nutrition experts, food companies, local and state governments, and tribal and territory community leaders.

The last time the White House held a conference on hunger and nutrition was in 1969, under President Nixon (via Tufts). The event led to the creation of enduring services like the School Breakfast Program and WIC (a nutrition program for women, infants, and children), and the expansion of others like SNAP and the National School Lunch Program. 50 years later, however, food scarcity and malnutrition are still endemic in the U.S.: according to the Congressional bill authorizing this year's conference, more than 38 million people in the US (about 1/3 of whom are children) currently live with food insecurity. And due to the pandemic, that number is projected to eventually hit 42 million — about one in eight people (via Feeding America).