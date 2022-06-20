The Unseen Reason For The Rising Price Of Food

Food prices are rising — and the reason might not be what you think. More specifically, the cost of rising food prices might not be just the one thing you think. Instead costs are being affected by multiple different factors. Forbes shares that both restaurants and grocers are balancing prices based on profit margins — a factor affected by the cost of commercial goods and ingredients. Food sellers have room to manage their pricing within these margins, but rising costs will ultimately increase consumer prices.

World Bank Blog shares that commodities have "surged" since war was declared between Ukraine and Russia, as well. Wheat and edible oils are listed as having the largest price increases, but overall food costs are expected to "rise about 20 percent this year before easing in 2023." Economist and associate professor David Ortega of Michigan State University adds that Ukranian-fueled cost factors are still combining with ripples from the COVID-19 pandemic, as areas like Shanghai continue to "cope" with additional lockdowns.

And let us not forget the increased price of oil and gas, and the ongoing effects of issues in the shipping industry. According to ProPublica, "This is where the plot ripens."