President Biden's Solution To Combat High Food Costs

The Biden administration will apply direct action to curb the costs of certain essential items for American families because bringing down food and gas prices in the near term is not plausible, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday in an address from the White House (via ABC 17). "We can't take immediate action that I'm aware of yet to figure out how we're bringing down the prices of gasoline back to $3 a gallon. And we can't do that immediately with regard to food prices either," he said. Biden pointed to circumstances beyond the administration's control such as the war in Ukraine, which has sent ripple effects through the energy market, leading to higher prices at the pump. It has also choked off the supply of grain, leading to global food shortages and higher prices for bread.

McKinsey & Company, citing data from a variety of sources including the International Monetary Fund, indicates inflation and economic stagnation are likely to persist in America as well as abroad. The Washington Post reports price hikes reached 8% in April — a consequence of such factors as the war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China over the Coronavirus, and increased demand for gasoline during the summer driving season. Despite these challenges, Biden assured Americans some relief is coming. What can people expect from the administration in the near term?