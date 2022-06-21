Popeyes Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Side For Its 50th Anniversary

Fast-food restaurants love to celebrate big events — especially their own anniversaries or birthdays. It's a time for restaurants to give back to their customers and essentially thank them for keeping the chain in business. This year, Popeye's is joining the fun and giving back to customers in a few ways throughout the early summer in honor of its 50th anniversary (per Nation's Restaurant News).

In a time when prices keep climbing, Popeye's has decided to offer some relief. For the week between June 12 and June 19, the fried chicken giant rolled back its menu prices — way, way back — to 1972. This means customers scored a two-piece order of chicken for just $0.59, which is a fraction of the roughly $9 dinner option consumers would normally order.

If you missed the 59-cent chicken, though, Popeye's is offering other promotions for its anniversary — including bringing back a fan-favorite side for a limited time.