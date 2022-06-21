Chef And Author Ariel Fox's Advice To Women In The Industry - Exclusive

If "Hell's Kitchen" champion Ariel Fox's life growing up in the culinary industry was a fairytale, it was closer to a Brothers Grimm original than the sanitized Disney special. A lot of female-bodied chefs would probably tell you the same thing. "We've gotten to a place now where there's a little bit more support," Fox told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "I hope that people don't have to put up with as much as we put up with, because it was wild, looking back on it."

Fox doesn't think there were any exceptions among her generation of culinary professionals. "I never personally compromised myself in any physical way," she reflected. "But we all, in my generation, compromised in some way, whether we allowed inappropriate remarks in the walk-in refrigerator throughout the day." It was an atmosphere in which people enthusiastically crossed lines.

"The things that would happen in the kitchens, and the things that people would say [weren't okay], and you would laugh and giggle because you wanted to fit in and be part of the cool restaurant crew," Fox said. "You might have been tired, but you still went out after work, even though you knew you shouldn't go out, because that's what everyone was doing." She shared her advice for anyone going through anything remotely similar to that experience.