KFC Just Made It Easier Than Ever To Enjoy Its Famous Sides

KFC has always seen itself as an "innovator" of fried chicken. If Colonel Sanders could revolutionize fried chicken with those original 11 herbs and spices back in 1939, why not carry on his legacy? Sometimes these contemporary innovations are so bizarre they actually loop back around to being sensible, while other times they're just downright odd.

Take, for example, KFC's fried chicken ice cream. This seasoned soft-serve, according to ChewBoom, was vanilla ice cream "infused with the brand's secret recipe herbs and spices along with bits of candied fried chicken skin" in a "cornbread cone infused KFC gravy flavoring." This chicken-y treat was only available in the summer of 2019 before it melted away back into the deep-fried annals of KFC history.

KFC has even tried to reinvent the chicken sandwich, replacing the common toasted buns with two fried pieces of chicken and dubbing this creation the "Double Down." An NPR staff member's review of this unconventional sandwich noted that the Double Down was "rewriting the rules of lunch. And of sandwiches. We're going to replace peanut butter and jelly with chicken and chicken." Needless to say, it's clear that KFC isn't just content with letting fried chicken be fried chicken.

The chicken chain's newest innovation doesn't reinvent the sandwich or add fried chicken skin to ice cream. Instead, the marketing team at KFC wants to change the way you think about finger food.