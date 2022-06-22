The Brand Director Of Ball Park Franks Gives The Top Tips For Grilling - Exclusive

As the brand director of beloved hot dog brand Ball Park, Jennifer Dahlgren thinks a lot about hot dogs. She spends "day in and day out" making sure Ball Park retains its status as an iconic slice of summer through advertising, brand design, and retail partnerships.

One of her latest endeavors, for example, is the launch of a cool new condiment accessory, the Hot Dog Helmet, which is equipped with mustard and ketchup reservoirs, plus a one-of-a-kind pump system, so wearers can top their hot dogs on the go. The helmet is being given away for a limited time on the Ball Park brand's Instagram page.

However, Dahlgren doesn't just know about marketing hot dogs. She also knows quite a lot about cooking them. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, she gave us her top tips for grilling your Ball Park franks this summer — and they're likely easier to follow than you think.