Why A Stormy Day At Chick-Fil-A Caused A Downpour Of Laughter

Last week, a series of severe thunderstorms across the midlands region of South Carolina left many parts of the state subject to extreme conditions, including heavy rain, hail, and flooding. For many people, this kind of weather would warrant enough reason to hunker down at home until it passed. But comments on a TikTok shared by user @random._.person222 suggest that employees at a Chick-fil-A may have been within striking distance of nature's fury. While we can't confirm a location, when asked by a commenter whether this took place "near [Columbia, South Carolina]," the TikToker responded, "Omg kinda close but it seems the whole USA had a huge storm yesterday!!"

The user posted a 10-second video from inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant during a severe downpour. "It's a great day here at Chick-fil-A," jokes the overlay text on the clip, which looks like a scene straight out of a movie, with employees struggling to hold a window shut as rainwater rapidly leaks into the restaurant. As if that isn't already a lot to take in, a car can be seen at the drive-thru window possibly waiting for an order (although the driver may have just been waiting for the rain to pass). The final shot shows the aftermath, with the drive-thru exterior covered in broken glass and other debris.

"I can not believe this happened," the user wrote in the caption. "I couldn't stop laughing though because the [restaurant] doors were flying open and closed #hurricane #chickfila #damage #waterfall."