How Chick-Fil-A Employees Really Feel About Standing Outside In Extreme Weather

A self-proclaimed Chick-fil-A employee ranted a few days ago on Reddit about how difficult it is to work outside when it's cold and there is little respite from the weather. They wrote that customers have noticed their discomfort and said things like, "Omg you poor thing your hands are shaking!!" The Redditor also wondered why Chick-fil-A doesn't have a better strategy to help its employees cope on the job, such as introducing "frequent rotations" instead of subjecting them to the cold for several hours.

Many commentators could relate to this topic. Someone mentioned that layering correctly helps them stay warm, but they now have to deal with "new cash fanny pack things" while collecting payments, which makes it painful for them to be outside. "Working here in the winter REALLY makes me want to quit," the user added. Others have been luckier. One commentator said, "My location is really on top of things in this regard — we always have extremely nice jackets (parkas, if that's the name of them) available so people can be protected from the cold."

However, another person revealed that they were working in "25 degree weather" while wearing just a hoodie and a raincoat. When they brought this up with the owner, they were told that the heater will help them. The Redditor wrote, "That heater happens to be 8 feet in the air, so by the time it reaches me it's basically making no difference. I often get forgotten outside."