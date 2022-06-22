Chairman Mark Dacascos Reveals The Costar He Wants To See Compete On Iron Chef - Exclusive
Whether you're a big "Iron Chef" fan or not, it's hard not to recognize the chairman, Mark Dacascos. The actor and martial artist has spent decades honing both of his crafts. Throughout his acting career, Dacascos has been a part of several internationally recognized series — from "Hawaii Five-0" to "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Double Dragon" to "John Wick," often putting his martial arts skills on display for the cameras. For the past two decades, he's also been known as the "Iron Chef" chairman, the official master of ceremonies for one of the most prestigious and epic culinary showdowns on television.
In many ways, one could argue that the art of fighting (even if just for a movie) and the art of cooking overlap in a lot of ways. Mashed decided to put that theory to the test with Dacascos. In an exclusive interview, we asked him: If he had to choose one actor he's shared a set with to compete on "Iron Chef," who would it be? It was a tough choice, but the chairman himself revealed which celeb he wants to summon to Kitchen Stadium.
Dacascos says John Wick could face an Iron Chef, but hold the knives
When we asked Mark Dacascos who he thinks could hold their own in an "Iron Chef" battle, we guessed he might pick someone from an action-packed series like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." or "John Wick." And if you also immediately thought of Keanu Reeves, you were right. Dacascos told Mashed, "I don't know who could hold their own" in Kitchen Stadium, "but Keanu Reeves could probably charm them all."
Charms aside, one can't forget that he is John Wick, after all — a gangster-fighting hit man turned international assassin (via IMDb). The chairman was sure to add that "you've got to keep the knives and all those things out of his hands." Like it or not, the chairman does make the rules. So here's hoping for a John Wick "Iron Chef" showdown, featuring a lot of ... spoons.
