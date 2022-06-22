Chairman Mark Dacascos Reveals The Costar He Wants To See Compete On Iron Chef - Exclusive

Whether you're a big "Iron Chef" fan or not, it's hard not to recognize the chairman, Mark Dacascos. The actor and martial artist has spent decades honing both of his crafts. Throughout his acting career, Dacascos has been a part of several internationally recognized series — from "Hawaii Five-0" to "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Double Dragon" to "John Wick," often putting his martial arts skills on display for the cameras. For the past two decades, he's also been known as the "Iron Chef" chairman, the official master of ceremonies for one of the most prestigious and epic culinary showdowns on television.

In many ways, one could argue that the art of fighting (even if just for a movie) and the art of cooking overlap in a lot of ways. Mashed decided to put that theory to the test with Dacascos. In an exclusive interview, we asked him: If he had to choose one actor he's shared a set with to compete on "Iron Chef," who would it be? It was a tough choice, but the chairman himself revealed which celeb he wants to summon to Kitchen Stadium.