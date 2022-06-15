Mark Dacascos Talks Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend, Martial Arts, And More - Exclusive Interview

It's been several years since "Iron Chef America." How does it feel to be back in the kitchen stadium?

Oh, my goodness. It feels great. I was excited and emotional and nervous when I got the call because, well ... ["Iron Chef"] started 20 years ago. It's become a huge part of my life. I'm obviously connected with our cast and crew, and now we have new family members, so to speak. We wanted to go bigger and deeper, so all of those pressures come on you, and it's exciting and it feels so great.

You've called "Quest for an Iron Legend" the biggest battle that Iron Chef kitchen has ever seen. What sets this competition apart from the rest?

One of the main things is that it has a long history, starting in Japan and then having all the different iterations here in America. Iron Chef Morimoto, for example, was in Japan, then he came here, and now we have him as a guest on this 3.0 version.

The spirit of Iron Chef has been here for a long time, and that has — fortunately — apparently permeated into a lot of people's essence and their spirit as well. I think that is because it's such a big show, and now, we're really going global. With the Japanese version, yes ... and then the American version, but with Netflix, all of my friends in other countries who had heard about the show or seen bits and pieces on YouTube get to see it for real, from beginning to end, on their own on the television.

Then, in addition to having some of the best chefs from all over the world compete, what also makes it stand out is that, for one hour during that battle, I am happy and proud to say, we have not stopped the time. That is for real. I don't know how the other shows are, but it's intense. I don't compete, and I get nervous. You feel the energy of the chefs. You feel the energy of all the camera people who have to run around; they don't know what's going to happen. It's a big improvisation for 60 minutes. Alton [Brown] and Kristen [Kish] have to lock in and go with whatever's happening. All of that energy translates on screen. Folks that are watching it pick up on it, and I think that's one of the big allures.