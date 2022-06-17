Mark Dacascos Says This Is The Best Part Of Being Chairman On Iron Chef - Exclusive

If you've been a longtime fan of "Iron Chef," then you know that the show isn't complete without the chairman, Mark Dacascos. The actor and martial arts expert has been a fixture of the show since it started in 2004 (via IMDb). So it's only fitting that Dacascos would reprise his role as chairman for the Netflix reboot, "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend."

The latest iteration features a new cast of Iron Chefs — plus the most talented challengers to set foot in Kitchen Stadium. All the while, the chairman is still there to oversee the action, introducing the challenges and the matchups and generally embodying the Iron Chef spirit that's palpable whether you're in the studio or watching from home.

As the new season kicks off, Mashed got the chance to speak exclusively with Dacascos about his return to "Iron Chef," and he shared his favorite part about being the chairman for nearly 20 years and counting.