The Students Who Learned A Hard Lesson At Gordon Ramsay's Pizza Restaurant

There are no sweeter words in the English language than "all you can eat." Who cares about the adage, "Your eyes are bigger than your stomach?" When it comes to a bottomless food source, everyone is willing to try and cram a shovel's worth of food into a spoon-sized stomach. Yes, the result is uncomfortable. And, no, you don't have room for dessert. But no one is going to deny that your gut-busting gorge-fest was worth every nickel.

When you see diners repeatedly filling up their plates, it's hard to imagine that the restaurant can actually turn a profit. How do they do it? The Hustle explains that they put the least expensive item in the first tray as 75% of a buffet's patrons opt for this item. In fact, 66% of everything that these diners will eat is found on the first three trays in the selection. This is the perfect place for cheap items like potatoes and pastas. Insider adds that these restaurants may also use plates that are significantly smaller than the traditional dinner variety and offer large beverages to fill you up on liquid.

And some all-you-can-eat restaurants keep their eyes peeled for those that try to abuse their offerings as one group of students discovered at a Gordon Ramsay pizzeria.