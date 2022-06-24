Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).

One decision to further divide the country wasn't enough for the Supreme Court to have on the docket this week, so on Friday, June 24, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett voted to reverse Roe v. Wade (via NPR). Now, it will be up to the states to regulate abortion, and some states may plan to criminalize abortion providers (via Count On 2). These two decisions have rattled the country and sparked a lot of conversation on social media. Celebrities and celebrity chefs like Valerie Bertinelli are historically not afraid to use their platform to speak their minds on these issues, and she tweeted a bold statement about the recent SCOTUS rulings today.