The Oddly Specific Food Demands Victoria Beckham Reportedly Made At A Wedding

British soccer player David Beckham has what sounds like a very meaningful relationship with food. He told restauranteur Ruthie Rogers during an interview that he "get[s] quite emotional about food and wine, when I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it," per The Irish Times.

There is just one small problem, at least where Beckham is concerned. He revealed, "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there." Victoria Beckham will be the first to say that her husband has a point. She not only admits to being a "very fussy eater" and "who likes "things cooked in a very simple way" but also dislikes anything that might dress up a dish, like oil butter. And she won't eat dairy.

So you might imagine that her taste in food would collide with that of chef Dani Garcia, who told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he makes mac and cheese at home and couldn't live without olive oil. Garcia learned firsthand just how different their preferences could be. And it happened at a wedding of all places.