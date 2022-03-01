Michelin Star Chef Dani Garcia's Favorite Dishes To Cook - Exclusive

Triple Michelin star chef Dani Garcia has spent his professional life working with and creating new dishes inspired by the cuisine of his native Spain. He has restaurants in myriad cities in multiple countries, he is recognized globally as one of the finest Andalusian cooks at work today, and he has done much to spread awareness of and appreciation for the foods he himself loves to diners all around the globe.

During an exclusive Mashed interview, the chef was asked which were a few of the dishes he most enjoyed preparing and eating himself. He answered, "One of my favorite dishes is prawns with garlic and when I don't go to [my restaurant] Lobito de Mar to eat them, I prepare them at home. In winter, there is also no shortage of noodle and mussel stews."

The chef went on to mention gazpachuelo and marmitako, both also seafood-centric soups, as well as classics like tortilla de patatas (also called tortilla Española, or Spanish omelet), tapas, and of course, paella. He did point out that what most people outside of Spain tend to think of as paella is an inferior take on the classic dish, due to use of the wrong type of rice and the wrong preparation methods.

Like any good chef, what chef Dani Garcia loves cooking the most is whatever will most satisfy those who will be eating it. That means something very different when he's cooking not for a restaurant full of discerning diners ready to spend a pretty penny on fine fare, but for those hungry kids of his. When Garcia is cooking for them, the menu changes considerably.