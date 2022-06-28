Did DiGiorno Just Create The Next Big Ice Cream Flavor?

DiGiorno changed the frozen pizza game when it hit the scene in 1996 with the first rising-crust pie on the market. The result was a meal that, per the brand's tagline, one's dinner guests might have mistaken for a delivery order from the local pizza joint. But, you see, it wasn't delivery. It was DiGiorno.

In addition to holding onto its fresher-than-fresh schtick, the Nestlé-owned brand has devised other ways to stand out from its frozen counterparts over the years. This past April, the brand broke free from the confines of lunch and dinner with its first line of DiGiorno pizzas inspired by breakfast staples, which came after the success of its croissant-crust pizza that everyone was talking about back in 2020.

If customers were stoked about eating their eggs Benedict, cinnamon rolls, and sausage and gravy in the form of pizza, DiGiorno presumably thought, why not branch even further from tradition with ice cream? We're not talking about a cake-based crust topped with ice cream and candy that's just made to look like a sweet pizza (via Allrecipes). The brand has attempted to make ice cream capture the essence of its cheesy pies with a new creation: pizza-flavored ice cream in a croissant-crust cone.