The Returning Costco Item That Has Reddit Thrilled

The fittingly named Mamafish22 spread news and enthusiasm about product return: "It is finally here!" they wrote (via Reddit). "Costco annual wild fresh sockeye salmon is my favorite." Many people had favorable things to say about the salmon. "My favorite thing about buying salmon at Costco is that they've already removed the pin bones," said fellow salmon admirer dbzroxy. "This looks amazing, I'd smoke it," shared MadamePremier.

But some other commenters, even those who claimed to be fans of the salmon, had a couple of bones to pick with the original poster, who claimed that this salmon was "so much better than frozen." However, Osgiliath insisted the fish was previously frozen, for one important reason: "Salmon is always frozen, even for the 'freshest sushi.' This is just thawed. The freezing is a necessary process that kills a parasite endemic to salmon." There may be something to this. The FDA calls freezing an effective way to rid fish of parasites and names salmon as a fish that people susceptible to foodborne illnesses should avoid.

Regardless, Mamafish22 seemed more than happy with the wild sockeye salmon, which cost $14.99 at their location. The fish fan even came back to share their review after baking the salmon and topping it with Kirkland Signature pesto: "This was delicious."