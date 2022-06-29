Halo Top's New Pint Combines Two Iconic Flavors
It's summer and the warmer weather has us feeling like a kid chanting, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." And that is just what Halo Top ice cream is hoping ice cream lovers will do when they taste the ice cream maker's newest flavor. Halo Top may have come from the humble beginnings of a $20 ice cream maker and a desire for a healthier frozen treat, but $347 million in sales later, these pints of ice cream have proven they are here to stay in your freezer, at least until the last spoonful has been scooped out of the container (via CNBC).
Per Healthline, Halo Top has branded itself as a better-for-you ice cream, boasting fewer calories than the more traditional Ben and Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs types of ice cream. Of course, the proof is always in the numbers, which is why Healthline did a side-by-side comparison of Halo Top alongside regular and premium versions of this chilly dessert. They discovered that Halo Top ice cream is indeed lower in calories, fat, and sugar in comparison to these other ice creams. This is certainly a plus for ice cream lovers, especially if you are a fan of the two classic flavors their latest ice cream release combines.
Let's do the twist
Per Stack3d.com, a brand new flavor of Halo Top ice cream is hitting shelves of the frozen food aisle of your favorite grocery stores in anticipation of the 4th of July holiday. And we have to say, Halo Top is really tapping into the ying and yang of ice cream lovers by twisting together two of the most popular flavors in the United States, according to YouGov.com: vanilla and chocolate. Halo Top has created a limited edition Vanilla Chocolate Twist flavor that clocks in at just 290 calories per pint and 7 grams of fat, and it may have you thinking about those iconic soft serve vanilla and chocolate twist cones you ate in your childhood.
This new Halo Top flavor will be available through August, or while supplies last. But, of course, if chocolate and vanilla are not your thing and you are looking for the perfect poolside treat, Halo Top's fruity new flavors released in May might be for you. These sorbets are made with real fruit and fruit juice and will appeal to those who are fans of mango, raspberry, and strawberry flavors. Still if this light ice cream is on your radar, per Delish, Halo Top has 46 flavors to choose from.