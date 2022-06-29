Halo Top's New Pint Combines Two Iconic Flavors

It's summer and the warmer weather has us feeling like a kid chanting, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." And that is just what Halo Top ice cream is hoping ice cream lovers will do when they taste the ice cream maker's newest flavor. Halo Top may have come from the humble beginnings of a $20 ice cream maker and a desire for a healthier frozen treat, but $347 million in sales later, these pints of ice cream have proven they are here to stay in your freezer, at least until the last spoonful has been scooped out of the container (via CNBC).

Per Healthline, Halo Top has branded itself as a better-for-you ice cream, boasting fewer calories than the more traditional Ben and Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs types of ice cream. Of course, the proof is always in the numbers, which is why Healthline did a side-by-side comparison of Halo Top alongside regular and premium versions of this chilly dessert. They discovered that Halo Top ice cream is indeed lower in calories, fat, and sugar in comparison to these other ice creams. This is certainly a plus for ice cream lovers, especially if you are a fan of the two classic flavors their latest ice cream release combines.