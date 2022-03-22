Halo Top's Fruity New Flavors Are The Perfect Poolside Treat
Lots of people like different types of ice cream. Some people may like Turkey Hill's ice cream, some people may flock to Breyer's, and other folks may appreciate Haagen-Dazs over the rest. But others may say that Halo Top is the ice cream de la creme. For those who may be unaware, Halo Top is a "light" ice cream that promises to have less sugar and less calories than your usual grocery store ice cream.
The brainchild of ex-lawyer Justin Woolworth and a $20 ice cream maker, Halo Top ice cream came around back in 2012, according to CNBC. Although it started out slow, with both founders Woolworth and Doug Bouton taking careful steps to both raise funds and improve the recipe, the ice cream brand found sweet success. Food and Wine even hailed Halo Top as the most popular ice cream in America in 2017. With a wide selection of ice cream flavors ranging from Vanilla Caramel Milkshake to Devil's Food Cake, it seems that this healthy version of ice cream isn't slowing down. In fact, they're releasing three brand new flavors that, although isn't technically ice cream, will make summer a lot sweeter.
Halo Top is releasing three new sorbet flavors
Staring in May, according to PR Newswire, you'll be able to find Halo Top's three brand new fruit sorbets in a grocery store near you. These new frozen treats will come in three flavors, each one made with real fruit and real fruit juices: mango, raspberry, and strawberry. The Fruit Sorbet pints also promise to be vegan, gluten-free, and contain nearly 50% less sugar than other leading fruit sorbets. This isn't the first time Halo Top has released frozen fruit-based treats. They also sell Halo Top Fruit Pops, which also promise to be healthier than the regular frozen fruit ice pops. Perhaps we can base how popular the frozen sorbets will be based on what the consumers think of the frozen fruit pops.
CNN Underscored reviewed the Fruit Pops back in 2021, noting that they tasted surprisingly "creamy", as they are made with soluble corn fiber as an ingredient. Although they may pose a problem for those sensitive to corn-based ingredients, the review summarized the pops as a "refreshing, fruit-flavored ice pop treat" and if anyone is interested, they are a "must-try." EatingWell's review also praised the simple ingredient list and the relatively higher nutritional value of the Fruit Pops, although noting they do contain a small handful of preservatives and sweeteners.
Judging by the ice cream brand's track record, Halo Top may have another popular summer treat on their hands.