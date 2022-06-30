Marshmello Brings A Fizzy Beat To His New Coca-Cola Beverage

When Coke debuted its Creations line in February, it was clear that the brand was looking to recapture the attention of a young, technologically adept market. The most recent drop boasted an unusual flavor called Coke Byte, meant to "transcend the digital and physical worlds" by evoking the taste of pixels (via The Coca-Cola Company). The flavor was preceded by Coke Starlight, which was meant to taste like the galaxy but instead tasted like a sweeter version of the original soda, per CNN.

In keeping with its curious web colony of refreshments, the brand unveiled a new offshoot website called The Hub to house its Creations drinks, which we can't help but link to the name of the augmented universe in the HBO sci-fi comedy "Made for Love." Coke announced in a Wednesday press release that The Hub will soon make way for a new limited-edition flavor, courtesy of the chart-topping electronic producer and DJ Marshmello. Oddly enough, it will not taste like marshmallows.