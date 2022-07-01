Lucky Charms' New Cereal Brings Sparkle To The Breakfast Table

If you were to ask any kid you know what their favorite part of Lucky Charms is, you'd probably get one resounding answer: marshmallows. In a world where food brands do everything they can to convince parents that their cereals are healthy and packed full of vitamins, the folks at General Mills don't play coy like that. They know what the people want: sugar.

Back in 2020, Lucky Charms introduced "Just Magical Marshmallows," a bag full of those colorful dehydrated little clumps of gelatin and sugar without any of the cereal. While the bags of marshmallows didn't last too long — could their sheer popularity have caused Big Cereal to collapse? — General Mills hasn't stopped rolling out new varieties of Lucky Charms to cater to the general public.

The particular reason why General Mills focuses so much on marshmallows (aside from folks finding them delicious) is that they carry a special meaning. In a 2008 press release, the food manufacturer explained that colorful bits of sweetness symbolize Lucky the Leprechaun's many powers, such as the ability to control time with the hourglass charm or fly with shooting stars. Now, it could be that Lucky needed some extra help in his cereal-based adventures, so Lucky Charms is adding yet another "magical" item to its marshmallow collection for a limited time.