The Concerning Reason Lucky Charms Cereal Is Being Investigated By The FDA

Though leprechauns the world over do tend to be mischief makers, Lucky, the General Mills leprechaun, has been notoriously paranoid for years, insisting time and again that people are always after his Lucky Charms. Perhaps, given recent allegations, Lucky's paranoia is more well-founded than anyone previously understood. TODAY reports that while the FDA may be investigating food poisoning claims, General Mills certainly isn't ready to cop to any wrongdoing. "We take the consumer concerns reported via a third-party website very seriously," a spokesperson told the outlet. "After a thorough internal investigation, we have not found any evidence that these complaints are attributed to our products."

The FDA seems equally unperturbed, pointing out that there have only been 41 submissions to their "Adverse Event Reporting System" (a name way less exciting than IWasPoisoned.com, for the record) since 2014 that link to Lucky Charms, and only one report in all of last year that appeared to be related to the website complaints. At the time of this writing, there has been no official recall of the cereal, TODAY Food says, but that hasn't stopped more than 100 consumers and counting from logging on and relaying gross stories on IWasPoisoned.com. So, where does that leave Lucky? Was he duped by Big Cereal, or attempting to protect a clueless public by hiding his Lucky Charms whenever possible? The world will have to wait, watch, and perhaps switch to porridge for a little while.