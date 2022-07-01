Padma Lakshmi's Empowering Call To Action After The Roe V Wade Decision
On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling made in 1973 that solidified abortion as a constitutional right, according to NPR. This decision immediately eliminates protection in almost half of the country by refocusing abortion as a state decision rather than a federal mandate. Activists from both sides of the argument immediately started voicing their opinion, though an overwhelming amount of celebrities took a pro-choice stance. A few public figures who spoke out against the decision include Bette Midler, Taylor Swift, and Keke Palmer, per Hollywood Reporter.
Padma Lakshmi, host of Bravo's "Top Chef," is among the activists with a progressive view. According to Insider, Lakshmi is no stranger when it comes to rallying for women. After being diagnosed in her 30's, she co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America. On June 30, 2022, she took to Twitter to announce her true feelings regarding the Supreme Court's decision.
Padma Lakshmi calls for action
Author and Chef Padma Lakshmi began her Twitter statement by addressing the fear many women face. "I know so many of you are terrified and shaken to your core and believe me, I am, too," she wrote. But we can't give up. To quote Mariame Kaba: 'Let this radicalize you rather than lead you to despair.'" She continued by stating that voting is no longer effective on its own, and that further action needs to be taken. "We need action and a solid plan for real, lasting change ... We need the Senate, Congress and POTUS to act. End the filibuster. Codify Roe into law. Regulate SCOTUS."
Lakshmi ends with this advice for pro-choicers who want to be a part of the solution, "It's ok to feel intense fear, rage and despair right now. Take the time you need to feel those emotions. Then, channel them towards action. Hold your Congress members accountable, demand action, vote for those in favor of reform and positive change. Let your voice be heard." Along with Padma Lakshmi, many celeb chefs are weighing in on the Roe v. Wade ruling, including Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli.