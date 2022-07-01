Padma Lakshmi's Empowering Call To Action After The Roe V Wade Decision

Author and Chef Padma Lakshmi began her Twitter statement by addressing the fear many women face. "I know so many of you are terrified and shaken to your core and believe me, I am, too," she wrote. But we can't give up. To quote Mariame Kaba: 'Let this radicalize you rather than lead you to despair.'" She continued by stating that voting is no longer effective on its own, and that further action needs to be taken. "We need action and a solid plan for real, lasting change ... We need the Senate, Congress and POTUS to act. End the filibuster. Codify Roe into law. Regulate SCOTUS."

Lakshmi ends with this advice for pro-choicers who want to be a part of the solution, "It's ok to feel intense fear, rage and despair right now. Take the time you need to feel those emotions. Then, channel them towards action. Hold your Congress members accountable, demand action, vote for those in favor of reform and positive change. Let your voice be heard." Along with Padma Lakshmi, many celeb chefs are weighing in on the Roe v. Wade ruling, including Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli.