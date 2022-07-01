The Unfortunate Reason Wheat Prices Are Decreasing

Unless you enjoy watching the gyrations of a volatile commodities market, you might not have noticed something traders have started to cautiously talk about: Wheat prices for "future delivery" — or wheat that will be delivered at a future, specified date, per The Economic Times — have begun to come off their highs. According to one Nasdaq chart, prices were north of $1,000 per million metric ton in the middle of June, and as we head into July, the same chart shows wheat prices at $884 per million metric ton. Prices were at their highest just after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, per Nasdaq.

While this news may be good for consumers, one reason wheat prices appear to be falling is that Russia, which is meant to be penalized for invading Ukraine, is moving grain, and plenty of it. According to The New York Times, the country even appears to be selling stolen Ukrainian grain at deep discounts. Data shows that despite sanctions, Russia has continued to sell grain to the Middle East and North Africa, with The Wall Street Journal noting that these figures "doubled in April and were up over 60% in May compared to a year earlier." The Journal also reported exports to Europe at near pre-invasion levels.

One economist who studies Black Sea grain markets offers an explanation for the current wheat situation: "The world needs Russian wheat and Russians need to sell that wheat," he told the Wall Street Journal. "It is just a matter of price."