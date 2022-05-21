How Climate Change Is Majorly Affecting Global Wheat Supplies

It's no secret that food items from snack food to meats and vegetables are more expensive these days, but the reasons why have nothing to do with us and everything to do with the world around us. Thanks to global events from wars to climate change and global supply chain issues, it's no wonder that Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio said in October that consumers "had to get used to higher food prices," per the BBC.

And he's not alone. Analysts like the agricultural research firm ED&F Man's head of research Kona Haque are sharing this sentiment. "Whether it's corn, sugar, coffee, soybeans, palm oil, you name it, all of these basic food commodities have been rising," Haque has explained, before adding, "Poor harvests in Brazil, which is one of the world's biggest agricultural exporters, drought in Russia, reduced planting in the U.S. and stockpiling in China have combined with more expensive fertilizer, energy, and shipping costs to push prices up.:

With all of these reasons causing food prices to rise, it may feel like there is nothing we can do to combat them. But we must first understand these reasons if we are to survive.