Instagram Is Drooling Over Padma Lakshmi's Lemon Pickles

If you've ever wondered what chef Padma Lakshmi eats in a day, we've got the scoop. Lakshmi starts her day with some tea, and eggs are also a large part of her diet. But the food that you might not know that Lakshmi loves is pickles. Her favorite type of pickle is a lime pickle from Kerala, but she also makes her own pickles and recently shared one of her recipes on Instagram.

In this Instagram video, Lakshmi demonstrates how to make lemon pickles, a recipe she learned this from her grandmother. This recipe is called "achar" or "oorga," and it starts with lemons that have been marinated in sea salt for more than six months. Lakshmi added green chilis and ginger to the mixture about two months ago. Now that it's been sitting around, Lakshmi is toasting spices then grinding them up and using the spices to season the lemon pickles.

Want to try making this for yourself? Lakshmi breaks this down step-by-step in the video, and one of her tips includes getting a coffee grinder exclusively for spices, especially if you're often grinding up spices for different recipes.