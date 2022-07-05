Sonic's Hard Slush Brings Whimsy To Cocktail Hour

Most consumers know Sonic as being one of the pioneers of drive-thru fast-food restaurants. The original Sonic was first opened back in 1953, though it operated under a different name — Top Hat Drive-In, per the Oklahoma Historical Society. Today, the chain's silly-yet-memorable commercials of a fun food discussion inside of a car are hard to forget.

Though burgers and ice cream might have made Sonic famous, the establishment is known for more than just kid-friendly meals. Sonic's hard seltzer made its debut last year, after the chain partnered with an Oklahoma brewery to ahead of releasing their alcoholic seltzers. And since then, Sonic has expanded its hard seltzer line to be available in more than half of the country, as Vine Pair notes.

Now, Sonic is making another move in the adult-beverage industry. Rather than only offering hard seltzers, it's bringing a Hard Slush and a Hard Tea into the mix; here's everything we know about these new, adults-only beverages.